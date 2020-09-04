ELANOR MARIE WALBRIDGE Elanor Marie Walbridge passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon August 25, with her sister, Jeanie Alvidrez at her side. Born in 1923 in Ravenna, Nebraska, to William J. Habe and Helen (Psota) Habe. She graduated from Kearney High in Kearney, Nebraska, in 1940 and went to work for Sears and Roebuck. She married Dale L. Walbridge in 1956. She traveled far and wide. Elanor had a long and wonderful life. She loved her family and friends and will be missed. Elanor was predeceased by her husband, Dale, sisters, Arlone Prascher, Mary Felciano, Angeline Moeller, and brothers, Robert and Bill Habe. She is survived by her sister Jeanie Alvidrez (Rudy) and stepdaughter Judith (Jim) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of life will take place at a later date.



