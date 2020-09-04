1/
Elanor Marie Walbridge
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELANOR MARIE WALBRIDGE Elanor Marie Walbridge passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon August 25, with her sister, Jeanie Alvidrez at her side. Born in 1923 in Ravenna, Nebraska, to William J. Habe and Helen (Psota) Habe. She graduated from Kearney High in Kearney, Nebraska, in 1940 and went to work for Sears and Roebuck. She married Dale L. Walbridge in 1956. She traveled far and wide. Elanor had a long and wonderful life. She loved her family and friends and will be missed. Elanor was predeceased by her husband, Dale, sisters, Arlone Prascher, Mary Felciano, Angeline Moeller, and brothers, Robert and Bill Habe. She is survived by her sister Jeanie Alvidrez (Rudy) and stepdaughter Judith (Jim) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of life will take place at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Mortuary - Chico
2934 Esplanade
Chico, CA 95973
(530) 893-4292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved