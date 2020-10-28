ELEANOR "DEE" THACKER June 1, 1934 October 15, 2020 Dee passed away from Alzheimer's disease at the age of 86. She went peacefully surrounded by her family. She was proceeded in death by her husband of many years, Louis William "Mick" Thacker in 1995. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kim and Steve Cates and Chris and Shane Barker, her grandchildren, Ryan Cates, Justin Penn, Kendyl Cates, Kory Watkins and Troy Barker. She had 9 great grandchildren. Dee lived in Durham and Chico since 1965. She loved her family dearly and had many friends. She was an avid animal and nature lover and enjoyed golfing and was an excellent artist that was known mainly for her beautiful landscape paintings. Dee was an active member of the Bidwell Ladies Golf Club for many years and was also a charter member of Tuscan Ridge Country Club. She belonged to several Bunco groups and was also a volunteer at Enloe Hospital and the Chico Cat Coalition. Her absolute favorite place on earth was her cabin in Warner Valley. Over the years she shared her cabin with many of her friends and held numerous family reunions and camping parties. A family service will be held on November 7th acattering her ashes. Due to Covid no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to any Alzheimer's research or charitable organizations.



