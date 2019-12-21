|
ELISABETH BOSTROM Ms. Elisabeth Kristine Bostrom died peacefully in Chattanooga Tennessee on November 14th 2019, at the age of 65. Elisabeth is survived by her two sons Miles and Jordan, and her three brothers, Carl, Eric and Robert. She is preceded in death by her mother, Edith Kristine Bostrom, and her father, Frank Gustav Bostrom. Elisabeth was born on October 8th, 1954 in San Pedro California to Edith and Frank Bostrom. She graduated from Palos Verdes High School in 1974, and later completed her education with an Associates in Science degree in Dental Hygiene. Living in Paradise, California, with her two sons, she built a legacy of selflessness and friendship within the community she loved. As a skilled and passionate Dental Hygienist, Elisabeth would dedicate much of her efforts to offering members of the community with special needs, or disabilities, access to quality dental care. Elisabeth was also known for her inclusive nature, as she often treated others as treasured members of her family. Elisabeth loved her family above all else, but also had simple passions that represented her down-to-earth soul, which included spending time on the beach, swimming in local creeks, rivers and springs, as well as a variety of other outdoor activities. She left the world around her better place due to her unwavering kindness, sense of humor, and ability to connect with everyone she met along her journey. Services to celebrate Elisabeth's life will be held on Sunday, December 28th, at 2:00pm at the CMA Church in Paradise, California. This will be a service open to any friends and family who would like to attend.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019