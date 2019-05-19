ELIZABETH DERN BLACKSTOCK 12/19/1937 ~ 5/10/2019 Memorial service to be held at St Johns the Evangelist Episcopal Church on Floral Avenue on Friday, May 24th at 1 p.m. Elizabeth Dern, known as Betsy, was born to Jane Quakenbush and Joseph Jackson Dern in Colorado Springs, Colo-rado on December 19, 1937. Growing up, she attended schools in Colorado, California, & New Jersey. Betsy met Daniel Blackstock, who was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs in 1957. They were mar-ried on February 15, 1958. The couple lived in west Texas and southern California before settling in Chico in 1962. Betsy and Dan had two children, Robert Jackson of New York City, NY, and Elizabeth Anne (Jill) of Ontario, NY. Betsy was very involved with St Davids/St Johns the Evangelist Episcopal Church for a great many years, serving on the church vestry for 12 years (including as church warden), alter guild, ECW, and, her favorite, singing in the church choir. Betsy was also involved in other phil-anthropic organizations including OmegaNu, the Enloe Auxiliary, and PEO, where she served as president. She 'served her time' as a Cub Scout den mother and as a Brownie & Girl Scout leader. Betsy was a fan of opera, classical music, musicals, traveling, reading, and needlepoint. In later years, Betsy en-joyed her membership in the Cosmos Book Club. Betsy was an extremely devoted mother. Her number one priority was always Jack, Jill, and the bulldog. (Not necessarily in that order!) She was a loving and caring wife. Along with her family, Betsy had many, many friends who will miss her greatly. Betsy was prede-ceased by her husband of 55 years, Dan. She is survived by her children Jack (Susanne), Jill (George Daddis), and three grandchildren, Tucker Daddis, and Esme and Beauregard Blackstock. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Episcopal Relief & Development Fund, https://www.episc opalrelief.org/what-you-can-do/give/donate-now/individual-donation. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from May 19 to May 22, 2019