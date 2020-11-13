1/
Elizabeth M. (Betty) Peterson
1935 - 2020
ELIZABETH M. (BETTY) PETERSON Oroville, California Betty Peterson, 85, lost her battle with leukemia on October 27, 2020. She was born July 15, 1935 in New York, the daughter of Martin and Elizabeth Imhof. Betty and her husband Alfred Henry Peterson left New York and headed to California for a better life in 1956. Betty was predeceased by her first husband Alfred Peterson (February 30, 1991) and her second husband Eugene Frederick Eshom, (April 29, 2007). Betty loved country life but also worked hard at several professions, nursing, hair stylist, collections representative, before becoming a prominent realtor in the Berry Creek area for the last 30 years. She specialized in helping people become home owners. Betty was beloved by all that she touched along the way. Betty is survived by her three children Alfred Henry Peterson Jr., Linda M. Vaughn, Cheryl A. Vick and several cherished grandchildren. We will be having a small service at Scheer Memorial Chapel 2410 Foothill Blvd, Oroville CA 95966 on November 16th Monday @ 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
