ELIZABETH STONDALL July 2, 1927-July 29, 2019 Elizabeth Helen (Cooper) Stondall passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving husband and family. She recently celebrated her 92nd birthday at her new home in Cypress, Texas. She is survived by her husband Edward Stondall; daughters Nancy Roehm (Ed) and Sandra Mason (Jim); grandchildren Nathan Droemer (Roehm), Tyler Mason (Jennifer) and Evan Mason. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her beloved son, Carl Bruce Stondall. Elizabeth was born in San Francisco, California and married her husband Edward on August 21st, 67 years ago. She began married life in Palo Alto, California where she raised their three children. Her husband later worked for the National Park Service which took the family to several locations in the Pacific Northwest; Denver, Colorado; Anchorage, Alaska; and King Salmon, Alaska. Upon Edward's retirement, Elizabeth and Edward moved to Chico, California where they spent 16 years. Throughout this journey Elizabeth deeply embraced each location experiencing everything it had to offer while gathering many friends along the way. She lived a full and happy life. Everyone will miss her dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Alta Mesa Memorial Park in Palo Alto, California on Friday, October 4th at 10:00 a.m. and a second Celebration of Life will be held at the Center for Spiritual Living in Chico, California on Saturday, October 5th at 2:00 p.m. We welcome all family and friends to join us in celebrating Elizabeth's life.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 15, 2019