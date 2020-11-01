ELLEN LORRAINE MCNABB Ellen Lorraine McNabb (n‚e Loughran), 84, of Oroville, California passed peacefully from this life on Monday, October 12, 2020 and is now in the presence of her LORD and Savior. She was born on March 25, 1936 in Salinas, California to Robert and Lucille Loughran. After graduating from Salinas High School in 1954, she studied nursing at Hartnell College until she married David McNabb, Sr. on August 18, 1956. Together they had four children: David Jr., Joseph, Virginia, and Mary. She became an Air Force wife and enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and children, living in places such as Maine, Arizona, Louisiana, England, and Japan. After her husband's retirement in 1976 they settled in Oroville to be near extended family. In 1978, she trusted Christ as her Savior and made him the Lord of her life. God's love transformed Ellen and inspired her to serve people and her church in many capacities, showing grace and compassion to all those around her. Even after she became limited with dementia, she still found ways to love others by being a prayer warrior for everyone she encountered. Artistic, creative, and musical, Ellen played violin, would burst into song in a clear soprano, handcrafted gifts for loved ones, and taught her daughters how to crochet, knit, embroider, and sew. When in England, she learned to brew a proper cup of tea and cherished high tea with cucumber sandwiches and sweets. Though often living far away, Ellen delighted in her sisters and much silliness and laughter ensued whenever the four of them were together. She enjoyed walking in "God's Creation" on Earth knowing she would join Him in heaven someday. Ellen savored time with her family and will be missed by her children and their spouses (Dave, Cinde, Virginia & Joel, Mary & Richard), six grandchildren (Joseph, his wife Melinda, Aaron, Kristina, Lydia, Matthew, and Sophia), and four great-grandchildren (James, Chloe, Perry, and Logan). She is one of six children and is survived by three siblings: Larry, Sharon, and John. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years David Sr., her son Joseph, and her sisters Margaret and Kathleen. A memorial to celebrate Ellen's life will be held at Evangelical Free Church in Oroville, California on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m



