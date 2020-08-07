ELNAMAYE CHAMBERS Elnamaye Chambers, 87, of Chico died peacefully on July 7th. Ellie's family and friends were her loving focus, and she faced all facets of life with a remarkably cheerful nature: Her daughter, Michelle (Thompson) Chambers of Chico referred to her beloved mother and friend as "my personal elf". Ellie is also survived by her sister Linda Weaver; son Dwight Chambers (and Joanne Tanner); grandson Dwight Thompson; granddaughter Lydia Thompson; former son-in-law Matt Thompson. Ellie will join her husband of 67 years, Donald Chambers, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.



