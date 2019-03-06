Home

Elsie "Dottie" Faucett


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elsie "Dottie" Faucett Obituary
ELSIE "DOTTIE" FAUCETT Born July 22, 1924 in Honeyville, UT. Died March 1, 2019 in Oroville, Ca. Survived by four children, Jack Bingham of Orem, UT, Sondra Grubbs of Oroville, Andy DePaoli of Clayton, Ca; Cathy Mastel of Oroville. She had 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 28 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be on Friday, March 8th, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 167 Table Mountain Blvd, Oroville, CA 95965 at 12:30pm. To share your thoughts and condolences, please go online to NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 6, 2019
