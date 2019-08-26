|
ELSIE JOHNS Elsie O. Johns, a long time Oroville resident passed away on August 19, 2019 at the age of 91 in Fair Oaks, CA. She was born September 8, 1927 in Mountain Home, AR to Lee & Luna (Jones) Thorn. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Roy Thorn, sister Elva Miller. She is survived by her sister Frances Elmore of Michigan, son Troy Lynn Stafford (Joyce) of Gold Hill, OR, daughters Carole Stafford Sbragia (Gene) of Stockton, CA, Judy Stafford Brisco (Bob) of Rio Vista, CA, son Greg Johns (Jana) of Chico, CA. 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday August 29, 2019 from 3 -5 pm at Brusie Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday August 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at Brusie Funeral Home. Interment will be at Glen Oaks Memorial Park in Chico, CA.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 26, 2019