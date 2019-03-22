ELSIE MAY WACKERMAN January 21, 1928 March 13, 2019 Elsie May Wackerman passed away on March 13, 2019 at the age of 91. Elsie was the youngest child of Jacob and Millie Dragseth. She grew up in McCloud, California, where her father was an employee of the McCloud River Lumber Company. Upon her father's retirement, Elsie and her father moved to Orland where they had many Norwegian relatives. It was in Orland that she met the love of her life, a young World War II veteran named Otto Wackerman. Elsie and her Otto were married almost 67 years when Otto passed away last fall. Elsie loved gardening and flowers and enjoyed placing fresh flowers on the altar of the First Lutheran Church every Sunday for many years. She also enjoyed entering her flowers in the Glenn County Fair. But most of all, she loved taking care of her family. Elsie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Otto, and her four siblings. She is survived by her three adoring daughters: Carol Anderson (Phil), Sandi Sherman (Gary Laughlin), and Cathy Edgar (Charlie); her five grandchildren: Tara Olivier (Chris), Tanya Persky (Kyle), Jake Edgar, Brant Edgar (Keri), and Max Sherman. Elsie is also survived by six great grandchildren: Cooper, Sassa and Tatum Olivieri, Trajan and Natalia Persky, and Penelope Edgar. Many nieces, nephews and other family, along with countless friends, completed Elsie's full and loving life. Elsie had a special way of making the people in her life feel incredibly cherished and loved and that loving nature will be greatly missed! A memorial service for Elsie will be held at the First Lutheran Church of Orland on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11:00am. Reception immediately following the service. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the First Lutheran Church in Orland, California. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary