ELVAR JENSEN Elvar "Al" Jensen went home peacefully to be with the Lord at age 87 on April 1, 2019. Al was born on May 1, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN and was the oldest of seven children. After finishing high school in Arkansas, Al joined the army and fought as a brave soldier in the Korean War. After serving his country, Al became a woodshop teacher and later a vocational rehab counselor in Chico, CA. One of his great loves was mount-ain climbing; he was a climb leader taking friends and family up Mount Shasta. Al was an avid reader, a very hardwork-ing and caring man, who loved to spend time with his family, and grand-children who all called him Gumba. Al was proud that he had visited many countries and traveled to all 50 states. He enjoyed gard-ening and filled his yard with beautiful flowers. Al was deeply loved by so many caring family mem-bers and very special friends. His loving heart, adventurous spirit and witty humor will be greatly missed! The family would like to thank Windchime Assisted Living and all the wond-erful caregivers and resid-ents for helping to make Al's last year very special. Al is survived by his loving wife Lynda of 33 years, father-in-law Bob, children Lesley, Craig, Erin (wife Wendy), Amber (husband RJ), grandchild-ren Eric (wife Stephanie), Shane (girlfriend Amy), Katie, Natalie, Kaiden, Kaya, Maliya, great grand-children Riley, Tyler, Chloe and numerous nieces and nephews. Al also has four brothers: Gordon, Gary (wife Linda), Greg (wife Sharon), Bob (wife Maggie) and brothers of the heart, Chris and Jack (wife Shirley). Al was predeceased by his father Elvar, mother Elsie, and brother Jim and sister Patty. The celebration of Al's life will be held on Saturday April 27 at 11:00 am at Evangelical Free Church, 1193 Filbert Ave in Chico. If sending condolonces online, please visit NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary