ELYOT W. JOHNSON Elyot W. Johnson was born on May 23, 1933 in Denver, Colorado to Edmund Johnson, and Neva Celeste Johnson. He died November 24, 2019 in Chico, CA. Elyot graduated from Arvada High School, Arvada, Colorado in 1952. He graduated from Denver Baptist Bible College in 1956 with a major in theology. He was ordained to the Christian ministry by Beth Eden Baptist Church, Denver, Colorado in 1956. He then received his M.A. in English and Education from the University of Colorado in 1958. He taught English in Colorado and California public schools. He pastored churches in Sonoma and Pinole, California. Elyot received his Ed.D. from the University of Colorado in 1964, and was Academic Dean at Los Angeles Baptist College in Newhall, California. Elyot joined the faculty at California State University, Chico in 1968, where he taught and administered in the Secondary Teacher Credential program. Upon retirement, he was given the honor of Professor Emeritus. He served as a faculty sponsor for the Christian Inter-Varsity for many years. He taught adult bible classes in local churches. He also served as the pastor of the Evangelical Free Church in Hamilton City. For fifteen years, Elyot raised and showed registered Polled Hereford cattle on his ranch in Orland, and then later raised purebred color canaries in his home in Chico. Elyot is survived by his wife Arlene, married 65 years; three children: David (Cheryl), Stephen, and Gail; and five grandchildren: Nathan, Michael, Erik, Neva and Nigel. He was predeceased by his son Mark in 1990. At his request, there will be no public service. To share your thoughts and condolences, please go to NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 27, 2019