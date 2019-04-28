EMERSON CARTER John Emerson Carter was born on August 8, 1926 in Corning, CA, and passed peacefully on April 3, 2019 in Chico, CA at the age of 92. His life and travels never took him too far from his birthplace. After serving 2 years in the US Army in WWII he returned to Chico, attended Chico State, graduated with a teaching credential and taught at Hamilton Union High School for 31 years. Emerson was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Norma. He is survived by three loving sons: William (wife Laura), Clay (wife Sandra), and Glen (wife Michele); as well as 4 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 3, at 2pm at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Chico Veterans of Foreign Wars in care of Brusie Funeral Home. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary