ERIC RUSSELL BJORKLUND The best man we knew, Eric Bjorklund, passed away peacefully with his beloved family at his side on October 27, 2019. Our world was blessed by his birth on September 10, 1952 to Russell and Beth Bjorklund. Raised on the China Lake Naval Base in Ridgecrest, CA, he loved running barefoot in the sand of the Mojave Desert, catching lizards and rattlesnakes, and swimming in the Officer's Club Pool. The young, blond haired, blue eyed boy was always involved in one adventure or another (often to the dismay of his mother's nerves). His parents took Eric and his three sisters on many memorable road trips in the family station wagon. This gave rise to his lifelong love of travel. His dad died when Eric was just thirteen years old. Eric was a student at Burroughs High School and Captain of the swim team. He attended Bakersfield Junior College where he played water polo. He transferred to Chico State where he earned a Masters in Psychology. With his tall stature and broad shoulders he was hired as a bouncer at the Chico Holiday Inn's bar, where a lovely cocktail waitress caught his eye. Her name was Beth, and so began the greatest love story of their lives. They were married on August 31, 1980 and began their fantastic journey through life together with as much love on that first day as on his last. Eric and Beth moved to Orland, Ca in 1981 and he worked as a finance manager in the car business. They became parents to Peter and Elizabeth. When you think of someone who was a good father, look no further than this photo of Eric. He was the greatest. Poles and tackle in hand, you could find him leading his family to a fishing spot where more memories than fish were always caught. He loved being the backyard sports coach for his kids and their support in the bleachers. In 2015, Eric became a grandfather. Life was never as sweet as being Dominic's "Papa". At our big family gatherings, everyone fought over who got to be on Eric's team because he was the smartest man in the room. Every day he read the newspaper front to back, and you'd better believe he would tape the Giant's games if he wasn't home! Those of us who are his family and friends are hesitant to see what life will look like without his magnetic presence, his selflessness, his big smile, and his "double you over with laughter" sense of humor. Thankfully, we still feel the love he shared with us and can follow his lead in showing us how to live a wonderful life. He leaves behind his three loving sisters, Karen Locklin (Bill), Linda Young (Ivor), and Kristen O'Keefe (Michael), and his sisters and brother through marriage, Cathy Blair (Steve), Mary Kagchelland, Cary Howitson, Richard Hoene, and Teresa Christensen (Jon). He has nieces and nephews who will remember him as the fun uncle with water balloons, fireworks, or treasure maps up his sleeves. He is so deeply missed by his children, Peter and Elizabeth, and his grandson, Dominic. Lastly, his sweet Beth continues on without her cherished husband, though with understanding that their love story can never end. There will be a rosary and mass in honor of Eric, on November 10th at 9:30 at St. Dominic Parish in Orland. Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary, directors.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 3, 2019