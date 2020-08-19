1/1
Erica Marie Warren
1981 - 2020
ERICA MARIE WARREN Erica Marie Warren (Bynum-Hultz) , 39, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 24, 2020 in Washington D.C. Born in Springfield, Ohio, Erica grew up in Palermo, Calif. As a child she expressed her Christian faith by attending Palermo Church of God. She maintained her faith throughout her life. Erica was known for her love of laughter, high intelligence and determination. Erica attended Oroville and Palermo area schools, eventually earning a bachelor's degree from Chico State University and a Master's degree from National University. Erica worked as as an in-home care provider, and after college, she moved to San Diego, where she pursued a career as a teacher. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, traveling, and cheering her favorite sports teams. Erica's family included her birth parents, Frank Bynum and Lauren Tubbs; adoptive mother, Beatrice Hultz; brothers, Anthony, David, and Jason Bynum-Hultz; sister, Monique Bynum-Jones, adoptive siblings, Wayne, Linda, Clyde, and Carl Hultz. Above all, Erica loved her daughters, Takia Bynum-Hultz of Chico. Calif., Alyssa, Brittany, and Ciara Warren of Maryland. She was was preceded in death by her biological parents, Frank and Lauren; and adoptive sister Linda. Erica is survived by her daughters, mother, siblings, and former spouse, David Warren. Erica was a caring person throughout her life, and with her passing, she saved the lives of four people through the gift of organ donation. Memorial services for Erica are private, followed by interment at Memorial Park Cemetery, Oroville, Calif

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 19, 2020.
