ERIK BEHRING April 17, 1959 - March 29, 2020 Erik Arthur Behring of Chico passed away peacefully, March 29, 2020. He was 60. Erik is preceded in death by his father, Herbert B. Behring; his mother, Signe S. Behring; and his brother, Kurt Behring. He is survived by his brother Karl Behring (Ann) of Phoenix, AZ; his sister Kristin Baltodano (Napoleon) of Foster City, CA; his son, Jameson Behring (Alexis) of Reno, NV; his daughter Erika Behring, of Chico, CA; his daughter Merideth Hull (Bryant) of Chico, CA; his three grandchildren, Jacquelyn, Thomas, and Levi; his paternal aunt Ann Behring Montgomery; and numerous cousins and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Mery Thomasson Behring. Erik was born on April 17, 1959 and raised in Chico. After serving in the Navy, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona, and then back to Sacramento, before returning to Chico in his early 30's to raise a family and start a successful real estate career. He started in 1989 with ERA Ginter & Brown and worked for several local firms over the course of his career, specializing in commercial and agricultural real estate. Erik was passionate about many things: 49ers football, golf, the family's almond orchard, his real-estate business and investments, and the family's cherished cabin at Lake Almanor, to name a few. But mostly he was passionate about his family, and the scores of friends that one can only collect over the course of a lifetime well-lived. His greatest joy, though, was his children, to whom he remained steadfastly devoted throughout his life. He was happiest at the Lake Almanor cabin, spending each summer hosting a constant parade of family, friends, and friends of family into the cabin. Although claiming that he didn't live there all summer long, he was unlikely to be found anywhere else from May to September each year. Erik often spent days on his boat, laden with children and adults, where he'd teach kids to waterski or wakeboard, tow them in inner tubes, or simply give them their first boat ride. Wearing a faded bucket hat stretched over his head, laughing and smiling, Erik would patiently assure them they'd soon master whatever watersport they were attempting and that they could stay on the lake as long as they wanted. He made evenings at the Lake fun. With grilling tongs in one hand, and a cocktail in the other, he would entertain family and friends into the wee hours, holding court while playing dominos, laughing, and tellingand sometimes retellingstories at decibel levels and with an agreeable intensity reminiscent of his beloved father, Herb. Erik was exceptionally generous with his time and unselfish assistance to any family member or friend in need. He was a devoted son to his parents, looking after his widowed mother, Signe, in the last years of her life. He never refused a request for a favor, and always volunteered to help; his most common retorts were "you bet", "ok pally", and "glad I could help." He was known to set aside everything for daily visits to a sick friend, or to take it upon himself to shoulder the burden of addressing any tragedy or loss that befell family or friend. He could keep a secret. Many who read this will rightfully claim that they alone were his best friend. Exceptionally bright, empathetic, down-to-earth and generous, he only occasionally showed annoyance at displays of self-importance or selfishness by othersbut was nevertheless quick to forgive these shortcomings. His demeanor was perfectly balanced between devout earnestness and wry, good-natured sarcasm when the situation called for it. Erik will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He was an incredible father, grandfather, brother and friend. He had an unparalleled zest for life, infectious laugh and a constant broad, bright smile. He always put his children first his selflessness was beyond reproach. He will live on in our hearts, minds, thoughts, prayers, and laughs forever. A celebration of life service for Erik will be planned at a later date. Share your thoughts at NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 12, 2020