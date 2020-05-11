ERIN COMBS Erin Gray Combs, age 40 of Oroville, CA passed away on April 27, 2020 in Chico, CA. Erin served 4 years in the Marine Corps 2000 to 2004 achieving the rank of Corporal. He graduated from Chico State with a degree in Biochemistry. He went on to graduate from South College in Knoxville, TN with a pharmaceutical degree. He is proceeded in death by his father, Charles Ray Combs. He is survived by his mother, Michele Elaine Combs, four brothers, Harold Combs, Scott Hopper, Clint Hopper, Mathew Combs, three sisters, Jody Azevedo, Sandra Dunlap, Jamie Combs and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Erin enjoyed playing the guitar in his free time. A private celebration of life will be held on May 17, 2020. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.BrusieFH.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 11, 2020.