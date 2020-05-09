SONJA ERNA MARIA ELKO April 3, 1938 - April 21, 2020 "Sonja" Erna Maria Elko, 82, born in Germany on April 3, 1938, returned to her Savior April 21, 2020. She died peacefully in her sleep at home in Red Bluff, CA. She was known for her generosity, her cooking, and her red hair. In the many decades that she lived in the US, she never lost her accent, or her passion for life. Born in Schweinfurt to Richard and Josefine Geyer, she was the youngest of four children. After growing up in the tiny village of Gochsheim, she immigrated to the United States during her mid-twenties. There she lived in the Southern States for several years before moving to California and marrying her husband of 52 years, John (Jack) Elko. From her upbringing and beyond, Sonja exhibited an affinity for people, as she would not hesitate to lend a hand or an ear to those in need. She deeply loved children and had a high adoration for animals. People called her "Momma Sonja". She exhibited natural talents in her passions, especially arts and crafts, needlecraft and knitting. She loved to dance, swim, and sing, and she was well versed on numerous topics, applying her knowledge to German and American crossword puzzles and games. Later in life she became quite the classic car enthusiast, joining her husband at many car shows, and touring in their customized 1941 Ford Sedan Delivery that she named "Cleopatra", and the roadster called "Orange Blossom". Sonja was a deeply religious individual and was a devoted member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Red Bluff. With her strong faith, she advocated prayer and often wrote and illustrated religious poems in her own intricate style. She is survived by her husband John, sons Thomas, Alexander, daughter-in-law Maiko, grandchildren Keira and Ellie, sister Ruth, and numerous nephews, niece, and cousins. Sonja was preceded in death by her father Richard, mother Josefine, brother Alfred, and sister Elizabetha. We know many will wish to pay their respects at a funeral service, but due to current events only a private, non-public burial will be scheduled at Oak Hill Cemetery in Red Bluff. A celebration of life will be appropriately scheduled at a later date. Condolence notes and cards can be sent to PO Box 173, Red Bluff, CA 96080.



