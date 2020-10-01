ERNEST BLEVINS Ernest Wayne Blevins was born to Franklin and Laura Harder Blevins February 5, 1960 in Willows, CA. He passed away in San Jose, CA September 24, 2020. He leaves behind his son, Caleb, and daughter Shaila both of San Jose; they were his pride and he devoted his life to making sure they were safe and happy. His mother Laura, sisters Janet (Mark) Wackerman and Lee Ann (Ray) Evaro of Orland and Karen (Tim) Padovese of San Rafael also survive him. Additionally, he is survived by his step son David George Crissman of Tacoma, WA, four nephews, two great nephews, one great niece and many cousins. His father, Frank and nephew Dillon Wackerman predeceased him. Ernie attended all Orland schools and graduated with the class of 1978. There wasn't a class reunion that he missed except for the most recent one when illness prevented him from making the event. He attended Butte College and transferred to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where he received a BS in Ag Management. While at Cal Poly he was able to join the NAMA team to present a Sunkist ad at the Fiesta Bowl. When he was asked if he could be a part of a group that included all girls, he told the interview panel that he had three sisters and with that, he became a member of the group! He was a talented musician and would often be enlisted by his father to add his sax talent to a music job. Generally self-taught, he also took lessons from Charlie Robinson while in high school. The family is thankful they are left with several songs he composed and recorded. Ernie celebrated his 60th birthday with his immediate family, enjoying a homemade Italian dinner with his favorite German Chocolate cake. During this special evening he entertained everyone with his honest tales of growing up in Orland. Ernie's wish was to be buried in the area where he spent 24 of his 60 years. Interment will be in the Germantown Cemetery where he joins his father and his Harder relatives. Due to Covid-19, services will be limited to immediate family. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orland Alumni Association or a charity of your choice
.