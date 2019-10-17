Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Erwin Wayne "Bud" Russel


1926 - 2019
Erwin Wayne "Bud" Russel Obituary
ERWIN WAYNE "BUD" RUSSELL Bud entered into eternal rest October 11, 2019, in Oroville, California. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville, California. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd. Oroville, California. In lieu of flowers, donations to in Bud's name would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 17, 2019
