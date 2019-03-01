|
ESTELLA PEREZ Vigil services for Estella will be held from 5pm to 8pm at Brusie Funeral Home on Monday, March 4, with a rosary at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Tuesday, March 5, followed by burial at Chico Cemetery. Estella was born October 28, 1937 to Estanislado and Juana Murgia in Hanover, New Mexico. She died February 23, 2019 surrounded by her family at Enloe Medical Center in Chico, CA. She leaves behind her loving husband, Fidel A Perez. Her children, Arthur Perez, Elizabeth Normandin (Ronald), and Daniel Perez. Her cherished grandchildren (6) and great grandchildren (7). Her sisters, Tina Olvera and Gloria Barris (Pat) and brother Stan Murgia. "Our mother was the heart of our family and we will miss her every day of our lives."
