ESTHER GONZALES JASSO CORONA December 12, 1943 March 18, 2020 Esther Corona, age 76, passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Chico, CA on March 18, 2020. Born on December 12, 1943 in SanDiego, GTO, Mexico to Jose and Elvira Jasso, Esther was the only daughter with four brothers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fernando, as they were married for 50 years; and her mother and father. Esther is survived by: brothers Ruben, Javier, Raymond and Coyo Jasso; her son Fernando "Fred" Corona and his wife Stacie of Durham, CA; son Armando "Mayo" Corona of Sun City, CA; four grandchildren: Carley & Hailey Corona (Fred), and Breana & Aiden Corona (Mayo). Esther's pride and joy were all her dogs, especially her last dog "Coco." Esther married Fernando in 1965. She worked her entire career in the public service and retired after over 32 years working for the Butte County Public Health Department. Esther was famous at the Enloe Cancer Center as she had been fighting cancer for over 12 years. During her last few years living at the Terraces Lodge, she made so many new friends and bonded with everyone she met. A Memorial Service including Catholic Mass and reception to be held at a later date due to COVID19. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Enloe Cancer Center, Enloe Foundation 249 W. Sixth Ave, Chico CA 95926 or a charity of your choice. Scheer Memorial Chapel in Oroville CA is in charge of arrangements. Esther was a very kind person with a big heart, loving mother and devoted grandmother. She highly valued her faith and believed that god would call her when he needed her. Esther will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 17, 2020.