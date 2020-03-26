|
ESTHER WILSON Esther Ann Wilson unexpectedly but peacefully joined her loved one's in heaven on March 19, 2020. Born Esther Ann Shubin in South Gate, California on April 26, 1935. Esther grew up in Huntington Park, where she met her Husband Wilbur (Bill) Wilson and married on November 24, 1951. In 1958, the family moved to Enterprise, now under Lake Oroville, then relocated to Oroville in 1960. Esther was a stay at home Mom raising her two sons, Wayne and Michael. She was a wonderful and amazing Mom. Later she was blessed with four grandchildren, Alex, Brittany, Dakota and Colin. In July 2019, great grand daughter Emily was born and had the chance to meet her Great Grandma in September. Esther was thrilled. For twenty-five years Esther provided daytime love and care to her grandchildren, a "job" she truly loved. In 2000, Esther assumed additional care giving responsibilities when her aging father moved in and a short time later her husband Bill suffered a major stroke. Esther did not let this phase her as she selflessly continued her daytime grandkid care as well as caring for her husband and father. She stayed so strong and positive even with the passing of her dad in 2002 and husband in 2008. She was a lovely lady and she charmed everyone she met. She never complained. She will be remembered a beautiful person. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, graveside services are limited to 10 persons. Visitation will take place at 10 AM, Monday March 30th at Scheer Memorial Chapel in Oroville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Esther's name to the Northwest SPCA in Oroville.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 26, 2020