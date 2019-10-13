|
|
EUPHEMIA COOLEY Euphemia ( Fame ) Starr Cooley was born on August 28, 1924 in Stillwell Ok. And passed away peacefully in her home on Sept. 16, 2019.. Fame's family moved from Oklahoma to Chester, Ca. where she met the love of her life Jeff Cooley. They were married for 63 years. They started life together in Chester they moved to Susanville, Westwood, Crescent City and finally settled in Chico, Ca. Fame and Jeff enjoyed dancing, golfing, fishing, hunting and also tried their luck mining for gold and turquoise. Fame was an accomplished artist and seamstress. She worked at Wentz and Safeway markets until her retirement. Fame and Jeff traveled the U.S. in their RV visiting friends and taking in all the sights. Most of all Fame loved her family and friends at the Church of Christ. She is survived by son Steven, daughter Joni, son-in-law Larry, granddaughter Jessica, great- grandsons Corwyn and Christopher and cherished friend Chris. Fame was preceded in death by her husband Jeff. Memorial services will be held Wednesday Oct. 16th at 11-1 at Church of Christ, 995 E. Lassen Ave. You may send condolences to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 13, 2019