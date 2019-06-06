EVA LEE CHILDRESS Eva L. Childress, age 86, of Chico, peacefully fell asleep in death on June 1, 2019 with family at her bedside. A graveside service for Eva will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10a.m. at Glen Oaks Memorial Park in Chico. Eva was born February 14, 1933 in Durham, California to parents George and Carrie Miller. Eva was one of eleven children. After graduating from Durham High School and completing Chico Business School, she traveled back to Indiana to visit her married sister Myrtle, which led her into meeting her husband, Buddy Childress They were married for 67 wonderful years. They opened their home for 15 years to embrace over 400 children in foster care. She then decided to help support her husband with his mechanic/gasoline service stations throughout Richmond, Indiana. Not only did she keep the books for the family businesses, she kept Buddy organized. Eva had a unique way of understanding people's needs. She is preceded in death by her parents; George and Carrie, Brothers; Bill, Herman, Tom, L.V., Harold. Sisters; Myrtle, Clara, Patricia, Nancy. She is survived by brother Darrell, daughter Deborah Rich and son Darin. She has six grandchildren: Derek King, Travis Rich, Todd Rich, Debbie Jo, Chris and Joseph. Great-granddaughters: Tyler and Jada Rich of Orland, CA and Taylor and Brooklyn from Indiana. One great-grandson Ethan as well as one Great-great-granddaughter of Indiana. Along with many nieces and nephews .Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary