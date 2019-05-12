EVAN SNOW On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, Evan Wydell Snow, of Oroville, passed away at the age of 88. Evan was born October 29, 1930, in Red Bluff, CA to Don and Alice Snow. On September 2, 1949, he married Marie (Smith) Snow. They raised two children, David and Susan. Evan began his career with Pacific Gas and Electric in Cottonwood, CA. After positions in Eureka, Oroville and San Francisco, he retired in 1985. Evan and Marie traveled full time for seven years in their 5th wheel trailer, and event-ually built a home in Magalia and then in Oroville. They continued spending winters in Arizona until 2014 when poor health finally slowed them down. Evan was an avid rock collector. He and Marie enjoyed golfing together and spending time with their many snowbird friends in Arizona. Evan enjoyed the numerous hours he spent as a docent at the Bolt Tool Museum in Oroville and could talk at length about the fascinating tools there. Evan is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marie Snow; his daughter, Sue Snow; his two granddau-ghters, Amber Huntington and Kasey Hill; his great grandson, Karson Hill-Todish; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, David Snow; his parents, Don and Alice Snow; and his sister, Barbara Wahl. The family wishes to thank the kind and caring staff at Roseleaf. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary