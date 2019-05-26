Resources More Obituaries for E.W. Gehringer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? E.W. "Tony" Gehringer

1921 - 2017 Obituary Condolences Flowers E.W "TONY" GEHRINGER 6 July 1921-4 Nov 2017 Tony Gehringer, 96, transitioned to spirit on 4 November 2017 in Las Cruces, NM attended by his daughter Jeanne. He was born in St. Louis, MO on 6 July, 1921. Tony was a proud veteran. He was a retired US Naval Aviation Officer with 21 years of service. As a member of the Greatest Generation he served in WWII, the Korean Conflict and during the Vietnam era. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Bausell Gehringer to whom he was married for 57 years from 1946 until her death in 2003, and by son Anthony Kenneth "Tony Ken" Gehringer, and infant daughter Barbara Gehringer. He is survived by: M. Jeanne Gehringer of Las Cruces, NM; Linda Boynton Bradley and husband Mike of Pullman, WA; E.W. "Ned" Gehringer III (who died in September 2018) and wife Clara of Reno, NV; and Mickeal S Gehringer and wife Anita Anderson of Colorado Springs, CO. Other survivors include four grandchildren: Joel Michael Boynton, Brendan Boynton, E. W. "Spike" Gehringer IV, and Daphne Gehringer, and two great-grandchildren. Tony earned a BA in Social Science, a MA in Geography, and a Lifetime Community College Teaching Credential for the Earth Sciences and Real Estate. Tony retired from the Navy in California and had subsequent careers as Assistant Manager of the Butte Federal Credit Union in Oroville, as the Butte County Assistant Assessor and Chief Appraiser, and as a Nut Farmer of walnut and almond orchards in Durham. In California Tony was very active in the Exchange Service Clubs, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. After moving to Las Cruces in 1993 he was a volunteer for the Service Corps of Retired Executives, was a Catholic lay minister and was a lifetime member of the Military Officers Association of America. Tony loved sailing and traveling by RV. He enjoyed many years in the Lake Oroville Yacht Club and in RV Clubs. He and Jean took countless trips and cruises all over the world, and RV trips throughout the US. Tony was an avid water dowser. He taught thousands the ancient art of water witching throughout the US. He served the American Society of Dowsers as president, vice-president, and trustee for many years. He was an active member of the Sierra Dowsers in Sacramento, and was a committee member of the West Coast Dowsing Conference. He was a charter member of the Dona Ana Dowsers of Las Cruces and was a founding member of the Southwest Dowsing Conference. Tony was named Dowser of the Year in 1997. After his wife Jean died, Tony moved to Kissimmee, FL where he lived in the Good Samaritan Village. There he was very active in the Village Veterans Group and enjoyed the variety of living accommodations, as well as the variety of widows. His wife Jean was an enthusiastic partner in all of his activities, and a warm and constant companion. Tony strove to find others to fill that bill. He outlived them all. Tony celebrated his 95th birthday at Good Samaritan Kissimmee still able to drive his golf cart and enjoy life. Old age started to take its toll and daughter Jeanne moved him to Good Samaritan Village Las Cruces in May 2017. The Good Samaritan Villages provided a wonderful quality of life for all stages of Tony's later years with a sense of community and caring staff. Even until the end Tony was known for his hats, crazy socks, and loud shirts. An inurnment ceremony and military honors were held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Las Cruces on May 8, 2019 where he was laid to rest with his wife Jean. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries