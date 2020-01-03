|
EYAN RICKER Eyan Matthew Ricker was born on July 3, 1998 in Chico, CA. Eyan grew up in Oroville, CA and was living in Washington State at the time of his death on December 8, 2019. Eyan was an amazing Son, Brother (E-Bub), Grandson (Eyan Matoo), Uncle, Cousin and Friend if you knew him, you loved him. Eyan had a heart as big as he was and he always put everyone else's needs before his own. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our "Redneck Ginger", our "Big Ol' Teddy Bear" and we'll remember his huge heart, his hands, his hugs, his smile, his laugh, his voice, and ALL of the other wonderful things about him.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 3, 2020