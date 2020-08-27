FLOYD ALEXANDER Floyd Franklin Alexander of Willows Ca, passed away on August 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Floyd was a teacher at Willows High School from 1958 to 1990. He is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline English Alexander of 67 years. He is also survived by his devoted children, daughter Debra Mansell (Scott) sons Floyd Scott Alexander (Kristin) and Daniel Holden Alexander (Karrie) and his loving grandchildren, Jacqueline Alexis Alexander, Holden Lane Alexander and Alexander Edward Mansell and Sister Virginia Tyler (Rollin) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father and 7 sisters and brothers.



