FRANCES M. CLARK Frances Clark of Oroville, CA passed away peacefully at her home with family at her side on October 27, 2019 at 90 years young. Frances was born on February 28, 1929 in Colorado to Francis Marian Clifton and Nora "MoMo" Clifton-Williams. She is pre-deceased by her parents, her daughter Francie Jones, and stepsons, Lyman and Lonnie Clark. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Thurman C. Clark, two sons, Mark and Ricky Stephens, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Frances was a strong woman of faith and loved writing poetry, working in her yard, and animals of all kinds. She especially loved her genie hens and llamas. Friends and Family are invited to a viewing on Thursday, November 7th at Scheer Memorial Chapel at 2410 Foothill Blvd. Oroville, CA from 4:00 pm 8:00 pm; Graveside Funeral Service on Friday, November 8th at 10:30 at Memorial Park Cemetery at 5646 Lincoln Blvd. Oroville, CA 95966 and Memorial Service on Saturday November 9th will be held at The Father's House Church at 2833 Fort Wayne Street, Oroville, CA 95966 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 1, 2019