FRANCES MATHEWS Frances Virginia Jones Mathews passed away March 22, 2020. She was born June 29, 1919 to parents Walter Pleasant Jones and Viola Mayfield Jones in Del Rio, Texas. Frances attended schools in Texas, Arizona, and California. Graduating High School in Eagle Pass, Texas in 1935. When her father died in 1938 she moved to Yuba City, California to live with her Uncle and Aunt Robert and Tess Mayfield. In 1940 Frances went to work for Pacific Telephone Co. as a Long Distance Operator in Marysville California and continued working in San Francisco and Sacramento until she retired from AT&T in 1975. She married William (Bill) Mathews in Chico, California in March 1974. They attended Neighborhood Church for several years and then the Evangelical Free Church where Frances continued as a member. Frances & Bill enjoyed their retirement bowling, camping out, fishing & gardening. They also enjoyed being with their family attending grandchildren's sports activities and taking them to the mountains. Frances was a wonderful blessing to her step daughters Sue (Tom) Dauterman, Nan (Jim) Pool & Kim (Tom) White and Grand Children Terri Sue (Ronn) Van Dusen, Jim Pool Jr., Traci Needles, and Great Grand children Ryon, Jenni & Joey Van Dusen, TJ & Danny White, Grant Needles & Henri Kartheiser. Frances is preceded in death by her parents and brother Major and twin sisters Zula & Eula and her husband Bill. Our thanks goes out to the employees at Courtyard and Prestige Assisted Living for the loving care they gave to Frances. Frances was dearly loved by all who knew her and she will be truly missed. There is no planned service at this time. To send the family condolences please visit www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 8, 2020