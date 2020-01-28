Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Jesiolowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Edward Jesiolowski


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Edward Jesiolowski Obituary
FRANCIS EDWARD JESIOLOWSKI Francis Edward (EDD) Jesiolowski, 78 of Paradise, California left this world on January 15, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Edd was born December 27, 1941 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey to Francis and Anna (Sciss) Jesiolowski. He graduated from Bethlehem Tech School in Bethlehem, PA and attended the University of California Riverside as a pre-med student, later changing his major and obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He proudly served in the US Navy/Sea Bees from 1960 to 1966 with Honorable discharge. He is survived by his wife, Pat, daughters; Michelle (Paul) White of Loomis,Ca., Lory Dobbs of Paradise, Cindy (Bob) Brady of Sutter Creek, and Carol Hayward of Plymouth. Brothers Richard (Toni) Jesiolowski, and Michael (Donna Winston) Jesiolowski and Sisters Joann (Ken) Gross and Diane Hancharik. Edd was a proud loving Papa to his 9 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren . Please join us for the celebration of life on March 21, 2020, 11 AM to 3PM at Creekside Rose Garden Event Center, 545 Vallombrosa Avenue, Chico, CA. 95926 .
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -