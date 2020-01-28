|
FRANCIS EDWARD JESIOLOWSKI Francis Edward (EDD) Jesiolowski, 78 of Paradise, California left this world on January 15, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Edd was born December 27, 1941 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey to Francis and Anna (Sciss) Jesiolowski. He graduated from Bethlehem Tech School in Bethlehem, PA and attended the University of California Riverside as a pre-med student, later changing his major and obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He proudly served in the US Navy/Sea Bees from 1960 to 1966 with Honorable discharge. He is survived by his wife, Pat, daughters; Michelle (Paul) White of Loomis,Ca., Lory Dobbs of Paradise, Cindy (Bob) Brady of Sutter Creek, and Carol Hayward of Plymouth. Brothers Richard (Toni) Jesiolowski, and Michael (Donna Winston) Jesiolowski and Sisters Joann (Ken) Gross and Diane Hancharik. Edd was a proud loving Papa to his 9 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren . Please join us for the celebration of life on March 21, 2020, 11 AM to 3PM at Creekside Rose Garden Event Center, 545 Vallombrosa Avenue, Chico, CA. 95926 .
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 28, 2020