FRANK GEOFFREY CAUNT Frank Geoffrey Caunt aged 84, passed away at his home in Grass Valley on May 27, 2020. Born October 23, 1935 in San Francisco, California to Frank Charles Caunt and Jeanette Elizabeth Davis Caunt. Mr. Caunt served 20 years in the U.S. Navy. He also received a Bachelor's in Education. He married Lynne Glazier in 1957. Mr. Caunt retired from not only the Navy but was an Lockheed Engineer and an Educator at Butte College. He was a member of the DAV, American Legion, VFW, Elks and served 7 years as a member of the Paradise Irrigation District. He is survived by his wife, Lynne of Grass Valley, son David Caunt of Grass Valley and daughters; Karen Boylan of San Francisco, and Lesley Allen of Montr‚al, Canada, 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 12:00 at the Paradise Cemetery, Paradise, CA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Paradise Animal Shelter. Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary -530-273-2446.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store