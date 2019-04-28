|
|
FRANK J. VIDAURI (JAKE) A mass of Christian burial for Frank Vidauri 81 of Carmichael will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Our Divine Savior Catholic Church. Frank passed away on April 18, 2019 in Carmichael, Ca. He was born on January 28, 1938 in Chico, Ca. He served in the U.S. Navy. Frank married Joan Chester. He worked for U.P.S for 36 years. Frank will be laid to rest at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 28, 2019