FRANK PUGEL Frank John Pugel went to his eternal home May 1, 2019 at the age of 93. Frank was born Feb. 6, 1926 in Pittsburgh, Penns-ylvania. He joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 and served in WWII. He moved to Southern California in 1949 and started Kampers Kabin, one of the first truck camper manufac-turers. In 1960, Frank married Katherine Muhich of Blawnox, PA, and in 1969 they moved to Paradise, CA where they lived until 2015, and where Frank worked as a self-employed electrical contractor until retire-ment. Frank was an avid pilot, accomplished gard-ener, trout-fisherman, and was ever-proud of his Slovenian heritage. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Katherine; four children: Patricia (Harry) Ansorge; Karen Allison; Richard (Amy) Pugel; and Kathleen (Scott) Huber; as well as 12 grand-children: Daniel, Katie & Kylie Ansorge; David & Emily Allison; Kevin, Kimmy, Joshua & Jessica Pugel; Kaley, Liam & Alita Huber. A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, May 11th at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home in Chico. Frank was laid to rest at Paradise Cemetery on May 13, 2019. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 18, 2019