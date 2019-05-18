Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Frank John Pugel


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank John Pugel Obituary
FRANK PUGEL Frank John Pugel went to his eternal home May 1, 2019 at the age of 93. Frank was born Feb. 6, 1926 in Pittsburgh, Penns-ylvania. He joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 and served in WWII. He moved to Southern California in 1949 and started Kampers Kabin, one of the first truck camper manufac-turers. In 1960, Frank married Katherine Muhich of Blawnox, PA, and in 1969 they moved to Paradise, CA where they lived until 2015, and where Frank worked as a self-employed electrical contractor until retire-ment. Frank was an avid pilot, accomplished gard-ener, trout-fisherman, and was ever-proud of his Slovenian heritage. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Katherine; four children: Patricia (Harry) Ansorge; Karen Allison; Richard (Amy) Pugel; and Kathleen (Scott) Huber; as well as 12 grand-children: Daniel, Katie & Kylie Ansorge; David & Emily Allison; Kevin, Kimmy, Joshua & Jessica Pugel; Kaley, Liam & Alita Huber. A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, May 11th at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home in Chico. Frank was laid to rest at Paradise Cemetery on May 13, 2019.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 18, 2019
