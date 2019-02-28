Home

Frank Moron


1954 - 2019
FRANK MORÓN Frank Mor¢n born August 29, 1954 and raised in Chico passed February 19, 2019. He lived in Washington state for the last 19 years and passed away from natural causes. Son of Joseph Mor¢n Sr. and Natividad Mor¢n, Frank will be remem-bered lovingly by family and friends and is surv-ived by sisters JoAnn Hall, Kathleen Hanson, brother Joseph Mor¢n Jr. and longtime caring friend Sandy Hardwick. Celebration of life and laid to rest at Chico Cemetery.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 28, 2019
