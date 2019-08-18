|
|
FRANK SORLING Frank Harold Sorling, 78 of Chico, CA succumbed to cancer while in the comfort of his home with wife Louise and daughters Kim & Nichole by his side June 19th 2019. Frank was born October 7th 1940 in Los Angeles, the eldest son of Frank and Goldie Sorling. Frank was a lifelong resident of California. Lived and loved outdoors, hunting, falconry, golfing, family/friends and life. Frank served our country in the Air Force. He obtained and held many licenses from a pilot's license to cosmetologist license. While attending beauty school (1960) he met and married first wife Pamela (Kratz) Sorling together they had three children (Frankie, Kimmie and Nikki). Although Frank and Pam divorced in 1973 they remained loving supportive parents to their three children. Frank also had his real estate/broker's license, practiced real estate for a good many years. Very fortunate and greatly appreciated the friend and business partner he had in his brother Richard Sorling, together they owned/ran Car Co 1985 to retirement in 2006.Frank met his wife Louise (Webb) Sorling in the early 70's, dated, married in 1983 and later divorced/remaining friends, then found their way back to one another in early 90's sharing many happy years and once again married. Frank is survived by wife, daughters, step children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousin, nieces and many great friends. He is preceded in death by his son Frank, parents and brother, Richard. A Celebration of this great life lived will be held at Canyon Oaks Country Club Saturday August 24th 10:00 am. To send condolences to the family please visit www.brusiefh.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 18, 2019