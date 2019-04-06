FRANKLIN BLEVINS Franklin Blevins, age 85 of Orland, CA, passed away April 3, 2019 in Willows, CA. Franklin was born on April 7, 1933 in Calipatria, CA to parents Ernest Blevins and Clara Cravens McCall. He graduated from Orland High School in 1952, and married the love of his life, Laura Harder, in 1954. Many will remember Franklin for always waving a kind hello as they passed by. He really enjoyed observing the comings and goings of the community from his office on E. Yolo Street. Franklin is survived by his wife; Laura of Orland, daughters; Janet (Mark), Lee Ann (Joe) of Orland, Karen (Tim) of San Rafael, and son; Ernie of San Jose. Grandchildren; Dan, Max, Nicholas, Caleb, Michael and Shaila. Great Grandchildren; Carmine, Mark and Juliette. All are welcome to join family for a Memorial Service held April 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Artois. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, or a . Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary is handling all arrangements. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary