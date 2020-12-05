FRED BOOS JR 04/20/1927 11/23/2020 Fred L. Boos Jr., a good hearted fun loving man left this earth on 11/23/20. He was born and raised on 4/20/27 in St. Cloud, MN. He was always proud of his Norwegian/German heritage. He leaves behind his wife, Annemarie Boos, and his children (with his first wife Gail Knapp) Mike, Kathy and David and their families, also Annemarie's son Norman Hawkins and his family. He has distant friends and family throughout the U.S. and Germany. He leaves behind 3 dogs and numerous cats. He loved animals but his passion was physics. Fred loved to read and listen to classical music. He was a professor at CSU for 30 years. His idol was Einstein and Golda Meir. He also loved sports, ice skating, skiing, hiking, roller blading, cycling, ping pong and tennis (which he played every Saturday with his buddy Chuck Price for the last three decades) Ballroom dancing and folk dancing with the Chico International Folk Club, he was a blast and participated in many performances in rest homes for the elderly. He also served meals with Annemarie at the D Johnson Center for 3 years. Many thanks to Prof. Dr. David Kagan & Dr. Josh Fiskin & Alan Wilhelm "our neighbor" for their friendship and support, and the heros of Amber Grove, the nurses of Enloe Hospice Care and their volunteers. To send condolences to the family please visit www.brusiefh.com