FREDA MURRAY Freda Aimee Murray, 98, passed away Nov. 29, 2020 at West Haven in Orland, CA. She was born Oct. 9, 1922 in Santa Rosa, CA to John & Emma Frey, the second oldest of 8 children. She attended school through high school, in Santa Rosa. In 1941 she married Thomas M. Murray, of Petaluma. They had 3 children: Richard, Carol & Virginia. In 1951 they moved to Orland, where Tom worked at Pet Milk & then for Glenn Co. Road Dept. Freda worked at the JC Penney store in Orland for 34 yrs, as clerk & then as bookkeeper. She retired in 1985, after which she & Tom enjoyed traveling throughout the western U.S, visiting family & being "snowbirds" in southern CA. Freda was an excellent cook & baker, & also was interested in oil painting, crocheting, reading, board games, puzzles & traveling. Her main interest was people. She was always gracious, making people feel that she was truly interested in them & cared about them. Freda & Tom were active members of First Christian Church of Orland. She is survived by daughters Carol Robbins (Dan) of Vancouver, WA & Virginia Garton (Oz), of Moscow, ID & 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren & 6 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings Walter Frey, Evelyn Geasland, Doris Thompson & John Frey, all of Santa Rosa, & also Dorothy Gemmet of Santa Barbara, & numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her son Richard, & 2 brothers: Albert Frey & Arthur Frey. Sweet-Olson Mortuary of Orland is handling arrangements. A memorial service is planned for next year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orland Senior Nutrition Center, Glenn Co. Office of Education, 311 S. Villa Ave, Willows, CA 95988.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store