FREDERICK ALCANTARA Frederick Thomas Alcantara passed away February 10, 2019, in the presence of his loving family in Chico, California. Fred was born December 17, 1951, in Salinas, California. He shared this love of the outdoors with his wife Alana, daughter Caitlin Helton (Eric), son Christopher (Valerie), and his grandchildren Eric, Jr., Grace, Makena, and Olivia. Fred was the master of vacation planning, and never let his family down. He created wonderful memories that will last forever. Fred loved music and this passion has been passed on through his children and grandchildren. Most of all, Fred was passionate about his family, and loved Alana, his children, and his grandchildren to the moon. He was the anchor of his family and will be deeply missed. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at a later date. To read the full obituary and to share your thoughts and condolences, please visit NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 3, 2019