GABRIEL OBREGON Chico resident, Gabriel Obregon, born in Oceanside, CA on February 03, 1960 died August 13, 2019. Gabe was a well loved man and known in the area as a person you could count on and trust to get the job done and done right. He took great pride in his work and it showed. Gabe enjoyed wood working, making everyday items out of beautiful pieces of wood. Gabriel Obregon leaves behind his daughter, Cassandra Orlandi, his granddaughters, Feayona, Julia, Gabrielle, as well as many other family members and close friends. On August 13, Gabriel Obregon experienced an unforeseen work accident in Magalia and passed away. Gabriel Obregon's celebration of life will be held this Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Elk's Lodge in Chico. From 2pm-5pm. His daughter, Cassandra Orlandi, will be making the arrangements and can be reached at orlandic3109@gmail.com if you have any questions. Friends and family are encouraged to come together to celebrate the life of a good, hard working, and trusted man. Please come to share fond memories and support one another through this difficult time.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 13, 2019