GAE (HASTY) HARRIS Gae Harris, loving mom, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on August 11, 2019, in Escondido, California. Gae was 83 years old, born on January 22, 1935, in Fairview, Wyoming, to Mertis Linford Bryson and Rilla Hoopes Bryson. Gae spent most of her youth living in Utah until she married her first husband, Don Young. In 1952, Gae and Don moved to Alaska following Don's work. While in Alaska, they started their family before moving to California in 1956. They moved to Oroville, CA in 1959, where Gae raised her four children until all of them finished high school. Gae was involved in an accident that left her totally blind at age 27. Her handicap did not stop her from raising her kids, water skiing, dancing, or being an avid reader using talking books. She was a truly courageous woman. In 1983, Gae met and married John Harris in Oroville. They lived in Missouri and Arizona, and enjoyed more than 30 years traveling on their motorcycle, camping, and the company of many good friends. Gae was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving as Relief Society Teacher, Sunday School Teacher and Visiting Teacher. In her later years, Gae enjoyed family, friends, and going to church. Gae is survived by her daughter, Mickie Wilson (Glenn); her sons, Craig Young (Joan), Scott Young and Bobby Fryar; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her sisters, Lila Orem and Eloise Montoya; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gae was preceded in death by her parents, Mertis and Rilla Bryson; two sisters, Verna Jenkins and Eva Starkey and three husbands Don Young, Bob Fryar, and Doug Hasty. Graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Oroville, CA on August 19, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 14, 2019