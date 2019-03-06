Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Gail Johnson Miller Obituary
GAIL JOHNSON MILLER Gail passed peacefully on the morning of February 28, in her hometown of Oroville, California. Her memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1430 Pine St. Oroville. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Gail Johnson Miller to the or the Northwest SPCA. Arrangements entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condol-ences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 6, 2019
