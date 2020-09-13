1/
1935 - 2020
GAIL KNAPP 1935-2020 Gail Elin Muehlebach was born January 25, 1935 to George and Aldeane in the Minneapolis area. After her parents' separation she was raised by her mother, who supported Gail and her sister, Connie, as a high school art and PE teacher. Her father, who built the Muehlebach Hotel, where President Truman kept his Summer White House, died in 1955. Gail was a talented athlete, playing soccer and competing as a figure skater. But she really made her mark with her musical talent as a classically trained mezzo soprano. As a student at the University of Minnesota she met her husband, Fred Boos. They moved to California in 1956 where Fred earned a Master's Degree in Engineering at Cal Tech and they had their first child, Michael. They moved to Chico, California in 1957, where Fred taught physics at CSU, and they had two more children, Kathleen and David. Gail became active in the community as a performing musician, singing the lead in operas such as Menotti's "Old Maid and the Thief." She was also a political activist, working for the Democratic Party during the national campaigns of John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Eugene McCarthy, and George McGovern, as well as for many local area candidates. Gail and Fred divorced in 1973 and she raised their three children in their Chico home, where Son, David still lives to this day. She went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work from CSU Chico. She would remarry Richard Knapp and finished her professional career as director of Child Care at the YWCA in Watsonville, California. The last 20 years of her life were spent living in Laguna Niguel, California at the home of her daughter Kathy, wife Linda, and their four children. She especially enjoyed family gatherings on holidays and birthdays and her personalized poems were always a highlight of these events. Gail died peacefully in her bed, with her family and her loyal Chihuahua, Pepe, by her side, on September, 6th. She is survived by her sister, Connie, her three children, Michael, Kathleen, and David, and her seven grandchildren, Alison, Annika, Jerilynn, Alexandra, Devonte, Justin, and Stanley. Gail will be remembered by all who knew her for her legacy of kindness, compassion, and love of family.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sep. 13, 2020.
