Gail Walker
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
1184 East Ave
Chico, CA
More Obituaries for Gail Walker
Gail Walker


1942 - 2019
GAIL WALKER Gail Walker, 77, passed away on June 22nd, 2019. Gail was born in San Mateo to Charles & Lucretia Johnson on the first day of Spring - March 20th, 1942. Gail will be remembered as caring and hardworking. She worked as a nurse at Community and then Enloe hospital for over 37 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and pets, reading, & celebrating holidays. She is survived by her daughters Debra (Kelly) Nelson, Doreen Kay Sage, Deanna (Matt) Abrahamian, & Dorothy May (Stewart) Mitchell; grandchildren Addison, Christina, David, Collin, Angel, John & Kyle; great grandchildren Audrey, Leo, Olivia & Zora; sister Patricia Johnson; bro-thers Bill & Hector Cunningham; many nieces, nephews and friends. She is gone too soon and will be missed. A memorial gathering will be held on July 20th, from 11-2 p.m. at 1184 East Ave, Chico. In lieu of flowers memorial contri-butions may be made to the animal .
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 6, 2019
