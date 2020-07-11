GAIL ZIMMERMAN Gail Leroy Zimmerman died on July 1, 2020 at his home in Hamilton City, California. He was born in Hamilton City (Mills Orchard) to Ed & Sarah Zimmerman on Oct 9, 1934. He worked all of his life for Mills Orchard. He met the love of his life Wanda Weimer in Marysville in July of 1953 they were married in Hamilton City on June 5 1955. He was the foreman for the Sunkist Packing House in Hamilton City for 45 years. He was involved in many Organizations, served on the Hamilton High School Board for 20 years and also the Glenn County Board of Education. He is survived by his wife, Wanda of 65 years, His daughter Debra Eddy of Hamilton City, Son Russell of Orland, Son Chris of Orland, 13 Grandchildren, 20 Great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Duane and Sister Sarah Odom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hamilton High School Zimmerman Memorial. Grave side services will be held July 20, 2020 at 10:00 Am at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Orland.



