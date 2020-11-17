1/1
Garrett D. "Gary" Pratt
1927 - 2020
GARRETT GARY D. PRATT Garrett "Gary" D. Pratt, 93, of Orland passed away peacefully November 5, 2020, with family at bedside. Gary was born in Isleton, CA on February 26, 1927. He served in the Navy in WWII. He married his wife Eleanor in 1948. He was preceded in death by his wife "Ellie" and daughter, Sandra Zielesch. He is survived by two daughters, Lynda Price of Chico, Marsha Davis of Gerber, son-in-law Richard Zielesch of Washington state as well as a grandson and 3 great-grandchildren. A "Celebration of Life' will be held Sat., Nov. 21st at 2pm at the Orland Federated Church. Complete obituary available online at sweetolsenfamily.com

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
