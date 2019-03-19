GARY ALLSPAUGH Gary Dean Allspaugh of Oroville, age 76, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Gary was born June 18, 1942 to Jasper and Pearl Allspaugh and was raised in Durham. Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1959 1962. He attended basic training at Ft. Ord, CA and served at the Nike Hercules missile base in Fairbanks, AK. Gary was the superintendent of Butte Machine & Engineering in Chico in 1970. He was proud to be a carpenter and built the commercial building in downtown Forest Ranch including several homes in that area. He was a military surplus merchant in his latter years. He had numerous hobbies including restoring cars, fishing, camping and spending time with family and his dogs. Gary is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Allspaugh, stepdaughter Tracy Franklin (Ed) of Magalia, stepson Brian Reno (Regina) of Idaho, four grandsons, a great grandson, sons Jeff Allspaugh, and Ted Allspaugh, sisters Naoma Bonds and June Horton, and brother Gene Allspaugh. Gary was predeceased by brothers Ted, Jay, and Lawrence. A service for the family will be private. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary